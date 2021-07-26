ZENZO Price Tops $0.0389 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,556.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002262 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00030554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00223498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00030293 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

