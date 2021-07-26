Zero Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $64,744.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00273243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00121896 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00150019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 945.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,279,805 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars.

