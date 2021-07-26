Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $722.06 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $722.06 or 0.01820138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $699,501.90 and $219.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

