ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $208,975.89 and approximately $28.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00846670 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00084303 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.