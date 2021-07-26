Zloadr (ZDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,400.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 279.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $1,400.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014711 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00796613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

