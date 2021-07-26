Zloadr (ZDR) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded up 285.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $141.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.00863147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.