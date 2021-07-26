Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $4,471,591.00 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $203.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

