Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.58. 5,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It primarily provides specialized real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry; and advisory services related to commercial properties.

