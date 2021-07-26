ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZI opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,277,628 shares of company stock worth $345,436,997. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

