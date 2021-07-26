Zoracles (ZORA) Price Tops $144.70

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $790,519.59 and approximately $300,258.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $144.70 or 0.00392724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00130286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.98 or 0.99806536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00829490 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

