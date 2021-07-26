ZUSD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

