$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hexcel reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. 783,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

