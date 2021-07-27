$0.16 EPS Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. Enviva Partners posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

