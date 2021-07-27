$0.16 EPS Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million.

QNST opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,714 shares of company stock worth $1,738,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

