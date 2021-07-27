-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,038 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Neuronetics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Neuronetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 224,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

