-$0.24 EPS Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

IO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 516,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,487. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

