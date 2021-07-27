$0.26 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.14. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

