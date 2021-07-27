-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Establishment Labs posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

