$0.29 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.33. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,066.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.