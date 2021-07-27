$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Hercules Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $137,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 349,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

