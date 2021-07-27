$0.33 EPS Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,537 shares of company stock worth $1,805,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

