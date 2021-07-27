$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 747,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,174. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

