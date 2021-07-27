$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of UNVR opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

