$0.51 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
