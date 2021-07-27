$0.51 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

