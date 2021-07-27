$0.67 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.71. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PGC. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $592.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

