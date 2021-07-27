$0.76 EPS Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Welltower posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $88.37. 39,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.27. Welltower has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

