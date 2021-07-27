-$0.79 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%.

HTGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGM opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

