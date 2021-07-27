$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,733. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.