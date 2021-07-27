$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.37. 132,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.