$1.42 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

HSY stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. 885,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,451. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.