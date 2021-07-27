$1.46 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.53. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

