$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Athene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATH opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. Athene has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

