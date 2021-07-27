1,077,903 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,077,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,169,000. KAR Auction Services makes up 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.86% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1,380.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 83,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,209,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 28,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

