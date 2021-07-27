$11.58 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $11.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $47.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.04 million, with estimates ranging from $47.17 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

