$12.08 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to post sales of $12.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.94 million and the highest is $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

ITMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ITMR stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

