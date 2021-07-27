$122.70 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $122.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.30 million to $123.10 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $120.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $513.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

