$125.65 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post sales of $125.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.86 million and the lowest is $123.09 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $99.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $518.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.12 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $595.92 million, with estimates ranging from $557.65 million to $621.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.30.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.