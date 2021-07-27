14,267 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $166.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.