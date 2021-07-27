146,348 Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of CarLotz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

