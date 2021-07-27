16,469 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,476. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07.

