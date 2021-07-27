165,792 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 165,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

