$166.97 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $166.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $170.85 million. TowneBank posted sales of $162.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.60 million to $657.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $609.62 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

