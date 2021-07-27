$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report $18.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $35.80 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 953.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $135.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $331.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.87 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 188,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.