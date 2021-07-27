$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report $18.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $35.80 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 953.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $135.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $331.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.87 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 188,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

