180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $12.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $469.88. 35,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

