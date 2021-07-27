180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,439. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

