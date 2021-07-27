180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $62.44 on Tuesday, hitting $2,730.45. 55,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,794.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,521.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.