180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.06 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $94.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,604.89. 140,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,434.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

