180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

JCI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

