180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.50.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,000. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

