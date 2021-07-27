180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 592,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,728,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

